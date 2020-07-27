St. Elizabeth Farmer Charged With Wounding With Intent

Thirty-seven-year-old Neil, a farmer of Mount Olive district, St. Elizabeth was charged with Wounding with Intent on Sunday, July 26.

Reports from the New Market Police are that about 10:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 4, Scott was reportedly involved in an altercation with another man when he used a knife to inflict wounds to the man’s body. A report was made to the Police and Scott was arrested. After being interviewed in the presence of his attorney, he was formally charged.

His court date has not been finalised.