St. Elizabeth Farmer Charged for Wounding with Intent

A St. Elizabeth farmer is awaiting arrangements for court following a stabbing incident in Ballards Valley in the parish on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Charged with Wounding with Intent is 31-year-old Ryan Spence of Ballards Valley.
Reports are that Spence was reportedly involved in a dispute with a woman in his community about 11:30 p.m., during which another man intervened. The peacemaker was allegedly set upon by Spence and a group of persons, beaten and stabbed in the abdomen. The police were summoned and the injured man taken to hospital where he was admitted.
Spence was positively pointed out to the police and later charged.