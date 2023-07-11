St Elizabeth Farmer Charged after Beating Man to Death with Stone

The St Elizabeth police have charged a man with murder, in connection with the death of another man in Junction, St Elizabeth, on Monday, June 27.
Facing charges of murder is, 39-year-old Christopher DaCosta, otherwise called ‘Boswell’ a farmer of Over Hill district, also in St Elizabeth.
DaCosta is being charged with the murder of 62-year-old Rupert Cunningham, of Downs District in Watson Hill, Manchester.
Reports are that about 4:50pm, Cunningham was walking along a dirt path when DaCosta approached him and engaged him in a conversation.
Cunningham continued walking, and DaCosta reportedly kicked him to the ground and started to beat him in his head with a stone.
The accused reportedly beat Cunningham until he was rendered unconscious, and the police were summoned.
The wounded man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and DaCosta taken into custody and subsequently charged.