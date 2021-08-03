St. Elizabeth Brothers Missing

Andrew Russell, also known as Bibbi, a seventeen-year-old construction worker, and Teomar Russell, 15, both of Great Bay, St. Elizabeth, have been missing since Wednesday, July 28.

Teomar has a dark complexion and is medium build, while Andrew has a dark complexion and is slim build.

According to Pedro Plains Police, Andrew and Teomar were last seen at home at 9:30 p.m. and have not been heard from since. Andrew was wearing a yellow shirt and Teomar was wearing a blue shirt and jeans trousers when they were last spotted.

Anyone with information about Andrew Russell and Teomar Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pedro Plains Police Department at 876-965-0163, police 119, or the local police station.

At the time of publication, there was no photograph of Andre and Teomar Russell available.