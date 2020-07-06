St. Catherine Woman Missing Britney Thompson

St. Catherine Woman Missing Britney Thompson
Twenty-three-year-old Britney Thompson of 4 West, Greater Portmore in St.
Catherine has been missing since Friday, July 03.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimeters (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Thompson was last seen in the vicinity of the Mega
Mart bus stop in Portmore about 9:00 a.m., wearing a burgundy blouse, blue jeans, and red
slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britney Thompson is being asked to contact the Portmore
Police at 876-989-8422, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police Station.

