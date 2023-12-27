St. catherine woman missing

Twenty-year-old Brittania Thomas otherwise called ‘Whitey’, of March Pen
Road, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, December 13.
Thomas is of albino decent, stout build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 10:00 a.m.,Thomas was last seen at home
wearing a black dress and a pair of black Crocs slippers. She has not been seen since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brittania Thomas is being asked to contact the Spanish
Police at (876)984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police station.
No photograph of Brittania Thomas was available at the time of this publication.