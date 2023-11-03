– Forty-five-year-old Reahritta Hutchinson of Old Harbour Road, Spanish
Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, October 14.
She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 8:00 a.m., Hutchinson was last seen at
home, her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown and she has not been heard
from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Reahritta Hutchinson is being asked to contact the Spanish
Town Police at 876-984-2305, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.
St. Catherine Woman Missing
