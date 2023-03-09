ST. CATHERINE WOMAN MISSING

March 07, 2023 – Nineteen-year-old Abigail Martin of Bay Bottom, Old Harbour Bay in St.
Catherine has been missing since Monday, February 13.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres ( 5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports are that Martin was last seen at home about 2:00 p.m., wearing a pink blouse, blue pants
and black slippers. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abigail Martin is asked to call the Old Harbour Bay Police
at 876-943-7799, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.