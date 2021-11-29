ST.Catherine Woman Missing

November 27, 2021-Eighteen-year-old Moresha Shaw otherwise called ‘Angel’ of New Nursery, Twickenham Park, St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, November 27.

She is of slim build and dark complexion.

Reports from the City Centre Police are that about 5:00 p.m, Moresha was last seen on Orange Street in downtown Kingston, dressed in a black dress, black hat and a pair of sliver slippers. All efforts to contact her have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Moresha Shaw is asked to contact the City Centre Police at 922-9335, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.