St. Catherine Woman Missing

Riconey Barrett Missing
Twenty-year-old Daniella McIntosh of Waterford, Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, July 23.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 11:30 a.m., McIntosh was last seen at home. Her mode of dress is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Daniella McIntosh is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Daniella McIntosh was available at the time of this publication.

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

