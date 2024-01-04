Fifty-four-year-old Rosemarie Archibald of Beverly Flat, Newland, Portmore in
St. Catherine has been missing since Monday, January 01.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetre (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 6:00 a.m., Roasemarie was last seen at a tyre
shop in her community wearing a multi-colored dress. She is said to be of unsound mind. All
efforts to contact her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rosemarie Archibald is asked to contact the Portmore Police
at (876) 989-8422, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
St. Catherine Woman Missing
