St Catherine Woman Charged following $60,000 Visa Scam

A St Catherine woman who claimed to be a visa agent and took $60,000 from another was warned in court on Tuesday.

Sashauna Linton, 28, of Spanish Town, was charged with  Larceny by trick.

No additional evidence was ordered in the matter when Linton appeared before parish judge Nicole Kellier.

Kellier informed Linton that, despite the fact that she had repaid the money, what she had done was a cruel act.

The complainant was scolded for being naive because there is no embassy in St Catherine and furthermore these entities do not have agents who collect money on their behalf.

According to the court. the woman approached Linton at her office in Spanish Town on April 24. Linton persuaded the complainant that she could obtain an American visa for her, but that she would have to pay $60,000 for her services.

She neglected to secure the document after collecting the money, and pleas to return the money were rejected.

A report was filed to the police, and following an investigation, Linton was charged.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com