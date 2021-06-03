St Catherine Wanted Man Held for Murdering His Best Friend

A St Catherine man who was featured on the police most wanted list for alleged shooting his best friend to death, on February 12, of this year, was apprehended by the police earlier this week.

The police say the accused, 27-year-old Rajive Norman, otherwise called ‘Max or DJ Dean’, was held on June 1, in Riverdale community, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 11:15 pm, on February 12, the accused and 37-year-old Rayon Santo, who is his close friend, got involved in an argument, at a section of the community called Berwick district.

Norman reported left the location and later allegedly returned with a handgun, which he used to shoot Santo multiple times.

He then fled the scene, after which the police were summoned and the victim rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.