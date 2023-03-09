ST. CATHERINE WANTED MAN CHARGED WITH SEVERAL OFFENCES

March 07, 2023- Twenty-six-year-old Keno Bloomfield otherwise called ‘Dutch’, ‘Daddy Earth’
or ‘Shooter’, of Tawes Meadows in Spanish Town, St. Catherine who was featured on the Jamaica
Constabulary Force’s Wanted Wednesday Campaign has been charged.
Bloomfield was captured during an operation on Chambers Lane, St. Catherine on Thursday,
March 02. He was charged with Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of
Ammunition following an interview.
Reports are that about 9:45 p.m. on August 24, 2022, Bloomfield shot and killed 57-year-old
higgler – Garfield Barnes in the Spanish Town Bus Terminal. Barnes died while being treated at
hospital.
Bloomfield has been on the run since the incident, however following several intelligence led
operations, the police were able to close in on his whereabouts.
His court date is being arranged.