St. Catherine Teen Missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Breanna Fisher otherwise called ‘Bre’ of Old Road district, Kitson Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, November 01.

She is of bleach brown complexion, slim built and about 177 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, Fisher was last seen in her community about 1:00 p.m. Her mode of dress when last seen is unknown. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Breanna Fisher asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.