St Catherine Teen Dies After Battling Dengue Fever ﻿

Student dies after battling dengue fever

A teenager, who was admitted to the University Hospital of the West Indies where he was battling dengue fever, has died.

He is Andre Spence, a student of Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

His family announced the death yesterday – days after making a public appeal for blood. It is said that he also struggled with another ailment.

An aunt of the deceased, in the meantime, said the young man’s mother died about five years ago of Chikungunya, commonly referred to as Chick V.

Chikungunya, like dengue fever, is a mosquito-borne virus.