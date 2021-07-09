St Catherine Taxi Operator Charged Following Gun Seizure

The St Catherine South police have charged a taxi operator for violating the Firearms Act.

Roshawn Romario Cooke, 25, of Herring Lane in Old Harbour, St Catherine has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Cooke was charged by the Old Harbour police on July 7, following an inquiry into the seizure of an illegal firearm in his vehicle.

According to reports, on June 24, police responded to Hyamala Avenue in Claremont, Old Harbour, after receiving information.

Upon entering the premises, Cooke and three other people were seen standing next to a Toyota Probox.

The cops allegedly recovered a black Armscor.38 revolver under a carpet on the passenger side of the vehicle, loaded with two rounds of ammunition.

All three people were arrested and transported to the Old Harbour Police Station.

After Cooke submitted a caution statement, charges were filed against him.