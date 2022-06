St. Catherine State of Emergency Reaping Sucess

Within the first thirty-six hours of the declaration of the State of Public

Emergency in St. Catherine the security forces have been reaping success.

So far:

 Two firearms (a submachine gun and a revolver) have been seized

 Three wanted men have been apprehended. Two of the men were held for Sexual Offences

and the other for murder.

The names of wanted men are being withheld until charges are proferred.

More information will follow.

Lyrically Badd – Ride or Die (Audio Visual)