St. Catherine South Police name ‘Silk Boss’ Person of Interest

The St. Catherine South Police have named Rohan ‘Silk Boss’ Reid as a person of interest.

Reid is being asked to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by midday on Monday, September 05.

In the meantime, anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rohan ‘Silk Boss’ Reid is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876- 989-8422, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...