St. Catherine South Police Lists Persons of Interest

The St. Catherine South Police have listed three men as Persons of Interest in relation to a shooting incident in the Gregory Park area. The men who are of a Gregory Park, St. Catherine addresses have been identified as:
- Ian Thomas otherwise called ‘Scaley’
- Sanja Tracey otherwise called Scaley,
- Miguel Tracey
All three men are being asked to turn themselves in to the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch
(CIB) by midday on Tuesday, February 07, 2023. Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of these men is being asked to contcat the St. Catherine South Police Station at 876-949-8422 or Crime Stop at 311.