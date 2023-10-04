St. Catherine South Police List Wanted Men and Persons of Interest

St. Catherine South Police List Wanted Men and Persons of Interest

Detectives assigned to the St. Catherine South Division have listed six men as
Wanted for several crimes committed across the parish.

They are:

Marky Mitchell otherwise called ‘Puddie’. Mitchell is wanted for Murder.
Ryan Bryce otherwise called ‘Chucky’. Bryce is wanted for Robbery with Aggravation,Kidnapping, Burglary, Assault OB Harm, Malicious Destruction of Property, Assault at Common Law.
Howard Wedderburn, who is wanted for Fraudulent Conversion.

 

Wayne Hutchinson. He is wanted for Murder.
Christopher Barrett otherwise called ‘Chicken Back’. Barrett is wanted for Shooting with Intent.
Diego Sybliss, who is wanted for Murder and Shooting with Intent.
The following persons are also being named as Persons of Interest in relation to ongoing
investigations:
1. Colin Stoner otherwise called ‘Cheeze’, of Watson Grove, St. Catherine
2. A man known only as ‘Crime Pig’, of Old Harbour, St. Catherine
3. A man known only as ‘Rum Stain’, of Old Harbour, St. Catherine and a Clarendon address
4. A man known only as ‘Blacks’, of Southborough, St. Catherine.

The men are urged to turn themselves in to the Portmore Police by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday,
October 05. Members of the public are also reminded that it is a criminal offence to harbour a
fugitive.

Investigators are encouraging persons to continue sharing information to aid in the investigations
by calling the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip line at 811, the
police 119 numbers or the nearest police station.

