St. Catherine South Police List Persons of Interest

The St. Catherine South Police has listed several individuals as Persons of
Interest in relation to the recent flare up of crime and violence in sections of the division.

They are;

  • Richard Hemley, otherwise called ‘Devils’,
  • Kirk Wint, otherwise called ‘Big Red’,
  • Christopher Barrett, otherwise called ‘Chicken Back’,
  • Elijah Carless, otherwise called ‘Papalou’,
  • Ricardo Carson, otherwise called ‘Trooper’,
  • Shane Williams, otherwise called ‘Tussain’,
  • Imoro McKenzie, otherwise called ‘Munga’,
  • Cedrick Barnett,
  • Miguel Tracey,
  • Sanjay Tracey,
  • A man known only as ‘Techa’,
  • A man known only as ‘Nigel’,
  • A man known only as ‘Dog Shot’,
  • A man known only as ‘Dappa’,
  • A man known only as ‘Cedrick’,
  • A man known only as ‘Bailey Boy’,
  • A man known only as ‘Tae Tae’
  • A man known only as ‘Steve’.

The persons are urged to turn themselves in to the Greater Portmore Police Station by 6:00 p.m.,
on Thursday, August 04.

Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked
to contact the Greater Portmore Police at 876-949-8403 or Crime Stop at 311.

