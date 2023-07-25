St. Catherine South Police Lay Scamming Charges against Three Men

Detectives attached to the St. Catherine South division, have brought charges
against three individuals in connection with breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent
Transactions) Special Provisions Act, popularly known as the Lottery Scam Act.
Reports from the lawmen are that on Monday, July 17th, 2023, during an operation at Phoenix Village, Portmore, St. Catherine, eleven persons – ten males and one female – were taken into custody. After thorough searches of the premises, electronic devices were found at the scene, three individuals were formally charged for breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) Act.
Charged are:
1. Noel Romeo Martin, 21, a farmer/rafter of Hague Housing Scheme, Trelawny
2. Rivaldo Cousins aka ‘Raheem’, 20, a music producer of Rio Nuevo, St. Ann
3. Javel Watson, 22, a bearer of St. Jago Grove, Spanish Town, St. Catherine
The other eight individuals have been released pending further investigations.
The JCF is reminding house owners and property managers about the importance of being cautious when choosing potential tenants.
Anyone with information that could assist in these or other investigations is asked to contact the
Police emergency at 119, the Crime Stop hotline at 311, or the nearest police station.