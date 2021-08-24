St. Catherine South Police Increase Operational Activities; Firearm Seized

The St. Catherine South Police Division embarked on a number of operational activities aimed at disrupting criminal activities and enforcing the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA)over the past 24 hours, which has resulted in several people arrested and a firearm seized.

Approximately four hundred motor vehicles were stopped and checked, while thirteen persons were warned for breaches of the DRMA and six traffic tickets issued for various breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

As operational activities continued throughout the night, six persons were arrested and charged for Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act in the Gregory park area.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., a.45 pistol firearm along with four .45cartridges was seized after men challenged lawmen in a gun battle in Golf, Gregory Park, St. Catherine. No one was arrested in connection to the seizure.

The Police are reminding citizens that they should observe the Disaster Risk Management regulations pertaining to the lock-down; perpetrators will be arrested and charged.