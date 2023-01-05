St.Catherine South Lists Persons of Interest

The St. Catherine South Police has listed five men as Persons of Interest in
relation to the recent flare up of major crimes in the Old Harbour area. The men have been identified
as:
1. Paul Ranalson otherwised called ‘Paul’
2. Ruben Nugent otherwised called ‘Ruben’
3. A man known only as ‘Biggs’
4. Sheldon Brown otherwised called ‘Twelve’
5. A man known only as ‘Baba Roots’
All five men are being asked to report the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by
midday on Thursday, January 5, 2022. Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts
of these men is being asked to call the St. Catherine South Police Station at 876-949-8397 or Crime
Stop at 311.