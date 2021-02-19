St Catherine Police Arrest Three Members of “Bed Bug” Gang

The St Catherine North Police have dealt a significant blow to one of the criminal organisations responsible for a recent flare-up of violence in the Division.

As the Constabulary’s Counter-Gang strategy continues in the Division, several operations have been conducted with the aim of disrupting the activities of the gangsters and protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people of Spanish Town and its environs.

Three young men believed to be members of the ‘Bed Bugs Gang’ were taken into custody following a series of technology and intelligence-driven operations in Rivoli, Windsor Rd and other nearby communities.

On Thursday, February 18, 2021, at about 4:15 pm, a joint Police-Military Operation was launched in the El Prado Vista community in Spanish Town, which resulted in the arrest of the reputed leader of the Bed Bugs Gang; 16-year-old ‘Dante’ Hope.

On February 17, 2021, a joint Police-Military Team was on patrol in the Rivoli community. During the operation, a group of men fled upon seeing the team. Members of the team gave chase and eventually accosted them. One STURM Ruger pistol along with a magazine containing fourteen (14) 9mm rounds was taken from 18-year-old Shanard Allen, o/c ‘21’, who hails from a Manchester St address in Spanish Town.

On February 10, 2021, at about 4:30 pm a Targeted Operation … The police arrested 23-year-old Music Producer, Damelle Edwards, o/c ‘Bash’, o/c ‘Dee’, of a Windsor Rd address after he was held with a 9mm pistol and fifteen (15) rounds of ammunition.

As investigations into the recent flair-up of gang violence in the Old Capital continue, the police are confident that these ongoing operations will continue to bear fruit. We are encouraging the public to share any information they believe may be of help to our investigations by calling Crime Stop at 311, the Police 119 Emergency number or the nearest police station.