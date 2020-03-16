St Catherine Men Charged with Illegal Possesion of Firearm and Ammo

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Detectives assigned to the St. Catherine South Division arrested and charged two men in two separate incidents on Saturday, March 14.

In the first incident, 20-year-old Nashaun Guest otherwise called ‘Bridge’ of Port Henderson Road, Spanish Town, St. Catherine was charged with Robbery with Aggravation, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 8:30 a.m., on Guest and another man entered a wholesale in Old Harbour, St. Catherine and held up the workers at gunpoint and robbed them of their properties. The police was alerted and an operation was later carried out, when Guest was accosted and searched and one Browning single action 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds was found in is possession.

He was charged and scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday, March 20.

In the second incident, 19-year-old Kemar Spike, of Port Henderson Road, Spanish Town, St. Catherine was also charged with Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 9:00 a.m., lawmen were on operation in the area when Spike was accosted and searched. Nine 9mm rounds of ammunition were taken from his pocket. He was taken into custody and charged.

His court date is being finalised.