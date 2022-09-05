St Catherine Man Wanted for Fraudulent Conversion

Detectives assigned to the St. Andrew Central Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) has named Craig Nathaniel Graham, of Old Harbour Road, Spanish Town, St. Catherine as Wanted.
Craig Graham is wanted in connection with a case of Fraudulent Conversion.
Graham is urged to report to the Half Way Tree CIB by Tuesday, September 06, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.
Additionally, anyone knowing the whereabouts of Craig Nathaniel Graham is urged to call the Half Way Tree Police at 876-9268184, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.