St. Catherine Man to Face the Court on Murder Charge

The St. Catherine North Police have arrested and charged one man following the murder of 33-year-old Jacqueline Laing in St. Catherine on Thursday, June 15.

Charged is 42-year-old Marvin Drummond, otherwise called ‘Bunds’, a labourer of Top Mountain district in St. Catherine.

Reports from the Police are that about 8:00 a.m., Laing and Drummond had an altercation, during which Drummond used a piece of stick to hit Laing in the head. Residents reportedly heard cries for help, tried to locate the source of the sounds and stumbled upon Laing’s body. The police were summoned and Laing was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Drummond was later picked up by the police at his home and was subsequently charged with Murder.

Investigation continues.