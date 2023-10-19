–Sixty-two-year-old Ronald Scott of Portmore Drive, Spanish Town St.
Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, September 26
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 178 centimeters (5 feet 10 inches) tall.
Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 8:15 a.m., Scott was last seen at the Portmore
Toll Fishing Centre. When seen he was wearing a white merino, blue jeans shorts and a pair of
slippers. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ronald Scott is being asked to contact the Waterford Police
at 876-988-1763, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
St. Catherine Man Missing-Ronald Scott
