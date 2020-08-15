St.Catherine Man Missing Jason Wray

Thirty-four-year-old Jason Wray of Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town, St

Catherine, has been since June 2009.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports are that Wray was last seen at home about 6:00 p.m. His mode of dress at the time he

went missing is unkown. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jason Wray is being asked to contact the Spanish Town

Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.