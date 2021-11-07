St. Catherine Man Missing

St. Catherine Man Missing
St. Catherine Man Missing

Thirty-year-old Dwayne Tingling of Magazine Lane, Bog Walk, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, November 02.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that about 6:30 a.m., Tingling was last seen in his community wearing blue T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. All efforts to locate and contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dwayne Tingling is asked to contact the Bog Walk Police at 876-708-2081, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Dwayne Tingling was available at the time of this publication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com