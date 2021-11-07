St. Catherine Man Missing

Thirty-year-old Dwayne Tingling of Magazine Lane, Bog Walk, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, November 02.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that about 6:30 a.m., Tingling was last seen in his community wearing blue T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. All efforts to locate and contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dwayne Tingling is asked to contact the Bog Walk Police at 876-708-2081, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Dwayne Tingling was available at the time of this publication.