St. Catherine Man Missing

Twenty-four year old Kavon Chisholm of Golf Heights, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Monday August 31.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Chisholm was last seen at home about 10:00 a.m., wearing a multi-coloured merino, plaid shorts, and a pair of grey slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kavon Chisholm is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.