St. Catherine Man Missing

Thirty-year-old Dwayne Dawkins of Kings Street, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, April 6.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Dwayne was last seen at home about midday, and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dwayne Dawkins is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Dwayne Dawkins was available at the time of this publication.