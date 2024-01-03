Sixty-one-year-old Trevor Brown, of St. Johns Road, Spanish Town, St.
Catherine has been missing since Sunday, December 31.
He is of dark complexion and medium build.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:30 p.m., Brown was last seen at home
wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans and a pair of white sneakers. He has not been seen or heard
from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Trevor Brown is being asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at (876) 984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
No photograph was available at the time of publication.
St. Catherine Man Missing
Sixty-one-year-old Trevor Brown, of St. Johns Road, Spanish Town, St.