St. Catherine Man Missing

Twenty-eight-year-old Camaran Graham of Wynter Pen, Spanish Town,
St.Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, December 13.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimeters (5 feet 9 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 5: 30 p.m., Graham was last seen in Vilmore
Gardens along Walks Road in the parish wearing a black t-shirt, navy blue shorts and a pair of
black slippers. He is said to be of unsound mind. All efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Camaran Graham is being asked to contact the Spanish
Town Police at 876-984-2305, the Police 119 Emergency number or the nearest police station.
