St. Catherine man missing

Sixty-two-year-old Stafford McPharson, a painter of Gem Road,
Kingston13 has been missing since Tuesday, October 17.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall with grey hair.
Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 8:00 a.m., McPharson was last seen in his
community, his mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate him
have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stafford McPharson is asked to contact the Denham Town
Police at 876-922-6441, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
