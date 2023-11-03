Forty-two-year-old Nester Thompson a taxi operator of Orlando Drive,
Braeton, Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, October 26.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 195 centimetres (6 feet g inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 1:00 a.m., Thompson was last seen at Salt
Pond Road, Spanish Town in the parish wearing a black shirt, blue jeans shorts and a pair of black
shoes. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nester Thompson is being asked to contact the Spanish
Town Police at 876-984-2305, the 119 Police station.
St Catherine Man Missing
Forty-two-year-old Nester Thompson a taxi operator of Orlando Drive,