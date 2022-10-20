St Catherine Man Missing

Twenty-seven-year-old Adriel Matta of Williams Lane, St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, October 13.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 170 centimeters (5 feet 7 inches) tall. He also has a scar on one of his cheeks.

Reports are that Matta was last seen at home about 11:30 p.m. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Adriel Matta is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Adriel Matta was available at the time of this publication.

