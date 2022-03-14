St Catherine Man Missing

Fifty-six-year-old Gustenious Whyte otherwise called ‘Ratman’, of St. Catherine Infirmary on Monk Street in the parish has been missin since Monday, March 07.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall, and has a deformed left hand.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 11:30 a.m., Whyte was at the St. Catherine Infirmary. When last seen he was dressed in a grey jacket and a pair of green pants. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gustenious Whyte is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

No Photograph was made available at the time of this publication.