St Catherine Man Killed after Bike Crashes into Brother’s Car

Kenish Mike, 35, a contract worker for the Jamaica Public Service Company, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday along the Kitson Town main road in Byles, St Catherine.

According to reports, around 1:30 a.m, Mike was traveling towards St John’s Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a Honda motorcar driven by his brother, who was traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcar overturned on impact, however,  the occupants only sustained minor injuries.

Mike, who was just around 10 meters from his home when the accident occurred, was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to residents of the community, the event highlights the necessity for the government to do something about that stretch of the roadway, where a number of deadly accidents have occurred in recent times.

