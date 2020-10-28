St. Catherine Man Charged

Jamaica News: Nineteen-year-old Tyreke Haughton otherwise called ‘Blacks’ of Red Ground district, Old Harbour P.O, St. Catherine has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Assault at Common Law on Monday, October 26 in relation to an incident that happened on Tuesday, October 20.

Reports are that about 11:50 a.m., Haughton entered the complainant’s business place and brandishing a knife; he climbed over the counter and removed two thousand Dollars ($2000 JMD) from the till. The complainant made an alarm and an off duty officer who was sitting nearby intervened and approached him. Haughton then proceeded towards the officer who warned him to drop the knife when Haughton refused; the officer then pulled his service pistol and fired one shot hitting Haughton in his leg. He was arrest and brought to the hospital to be treated.

His court date is being finalized.