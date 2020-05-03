St. Catherine Man Charged With Wounding With Intent

One man was charged with Wounding With Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident that occurred on Madrid Avenue in Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Monday, April 6.

Charged is 23-year-old Shawn McLaughlin, a construction worker of Valdez Road in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 8:00 p.m., the accused and two men went to a man’s house and opened gunfire at him before fleeing. The matter was reported to the Police and McLaughlin was arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalized.

