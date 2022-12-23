St. Catherine Man Charged with Wounding with Intent

Sixty-two-year-old Cleveland Williams otherwise called ‘Morris’, unemployed of High Top, West Prospect in Bog Walk St. Catherine has been charged with Wounding with Intent following an incident in his community on Thursday, December 22.
Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that Williams and a neighbor had a dispute about a goat, during which, Williams used a knife to stab the man in his abdomen. The man was taken to hospital where he was treated.
A report was later made to the police and Williams subsequently arrested and charged after a question and answer session.
He is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday, December 30.