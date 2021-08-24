St Catherine Man Charged with Stepson’s Murder

A St Catherine has been charged with the murder of his stepson, following an altercation at their home on Thursday, August 12.

Charged is Marco Dacres, also known as ‘Shortman,’  a 33-year-old farmer of Byles District, Kitson Town in St Catherine.

According to reports, Dacres and his stepson, Shawn Wynter, 24, had an argument that turned into a fight around 9:00 p.m.

It is alleged that Wynter attacked Dacres with a shovel, after which Dacres stabbed Wynter in the chest with a knife. Wynter was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dacres surrendered to the police after the incident and made a caution statement. He was subsequently charged.

