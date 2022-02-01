St Catherine Man Charged with Rape

A St Catherine man who is implicated in the sexual assault of a teenage girl in September of 2021,has now been arrested and charged by the police.

The accused has been identified as Gavary Douglas, also of a St Catherine address.

Reports are that Douglas entered the girl’s room and forcefully had sex with her.

The incident was later reported to the police, and he was taken into custody in December, and pointed out during an identification parade held on January 1, 2022.

He was charged with rape on the weekend, following an interview in the presence of his lawyer.