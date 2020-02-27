St Catherine Man Charged with Murder

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Twenty-six-year-old Phillip Peart, otherwise called “Bobbie” bearer of Cassava River in Glengoffe, St Catherine, was charged with the murder of 40-year-old Sean Eddie, of Grants Pen, Kingston 8, which occurred on Monday, October 7, 2019.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 12:35 a.m., Peart and two other men travelled to a section of Grants Pen Road, where they brandished handguns and opened fire on Eddie, who was walking along the roadway.

Eddie sustained multiple gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation by the police, Peart was arrested and subsequently charged with murder on Monday, February 24.