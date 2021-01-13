St. Catherine Man Charged with Murder

Just a week after the murder of 42-year-old Greg Boyden along the Michael Manley Boulevard in Kingston on Tuesday, January 5, the Kingston East Police are reporting that the main suspect has been charged.

Charged is 28-year-old Prince Levy, customer service agent of Stanbury Grove, Sligoville in St. Catherine.

Reports from the Elletson Road Criminal Investigation Branch are that about 9:50 a.m., Levy and the deceased were involved in a dispute. A struggle ensued and Levy allegedly used a stone to hit Boyden in the head. Levy reportedly fled in a motor vehicle and Boyden was subsequently taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Levy was later arrested and charged after a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.