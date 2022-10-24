St. Catherine Man Charged with Multiple Offences

Leave a Comment / By / October 24, 2022

Twenty-two-year-old Tray Lawes of Pittsburgh Road, Spanish Town in St, Catherine has been charged with Murder, Wounding with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition in connection with an incident in Homestead, St. Catherine on Friday, October 14.

Reports are that about 7:45 p.m., 24-year-old Alicia Allwood, otherwise called ‘Poochie’, of Mansfield Avenue in Spanish Town, St. Catherine and her daughter returned home from a wake in the community. Upon their arrival, they were allegedly pounced upon by the accused, who opened gunfire at them. They both ran, however, the accused reportedly chased them and continued firing shots at them.

Allwood fell to the ground and later succumbed to her injuries. Her daughter was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Lawes was subsequently arrested by the police and later charged. His court date is being finalized.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com