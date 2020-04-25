St Catherine man charged with double murder

A man has been charged for the double murder of a man and a woman on Old Harbour Road, St. Catherine on Thursday, January 24.

Charged is 28-year-old Orane Wickombe of Valdes Road, Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Dead are 21-year-old Vaughn Smith and 19-year-old Serena Kerr, both of Shelter Rock, Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

A report from the Corporate Communications Network says that about 2:45 p.m., Smith and Kerr went to Homestead, Spanish Town, St. Catherine to purchase a firearm when they were pounced upon by Wickombe and two other men who opened fire hitting them. The police were alerted and Smith and Kerr were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Wickombe was arrested on Wednesday, April 14 and charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney. The other men are currently being sought by the police.